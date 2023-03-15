Why a growing number of colleges and universities are becoming test optional

Earlier this month, Columbia University became the first Ivy League school to go “test optional,” permanently – meaning it doesn’t require applicants to submit SAT or ACT scores. The institution first adopted the policy in 2020 during the pandemic, when there were concerns about access to the tests about the spread of COVID-19 at testing sites.

Columbia is one of a growing number of colleges and universities that have become test optional, citing equity issues. We’ve reached out to colleges and universities in the region to inquire about their policies.

This hour, we discuss the issue and current trends in the college application process with our guests:

