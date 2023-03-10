© 2023 WXXI News
Connections

How to better support survivors of crime and gun violence in New York State

By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published March 10, 2023 at 2:51 PM EST
What kinds of resources and support are most needed and valued by survivors of crime and violence? It’s a question that Assemblymember Demond Meeks has been exploring with local survivors and non-profit organizations.

We discuss what’s available for survivors when it comes to mental health care, assistance with medical bills, housing, lost wages, and more. We also discuss the barriers to these resources and how to make them more accessible, especially to underrepresented groups. Our guests:

This story is reported from WXXI's Inclusion Desk

