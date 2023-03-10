How to better support survivors of crime and gun violence in New York State
What kinds of resources and support are most needed and valued by survivors of crime and violence? It’s a question that Assemblymember Demond Meeks has been exploring with local survivors and non-profit organizations.
We discuss what’s available for survivors when it comes to mental health care, assistance with medical bills, housing, lost wages, and more. We also discuss the barriers to these resources and how to make them more accessible, especially to underrepresented groups. Our guests:
- New York State Assemblymember Demond Meeks, District 137
- Alice Hamblett, senior policy manager at Common Justice
- Porche Powell, gun violence survivor, and peer group host
- Chris Hilderbrant, executive director at Rochester Spinal Association
This story is reported from WXXI's Inclusion Desk