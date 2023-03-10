Discussing the role of satire and the play "Russian Troll Farm" at Geva Theatre
How do you know if the social media posts you read are generated by real users or “trolls”? “Russian Troll Farm” is a workplace comedy now on stage at Geva Theatre about the staff at Russia’s Internet Research Agency (IRA). The IRA is the Kremlin-backed team of professional “trolls” that interfere with U.S. political and social discourse.
We’re joined by the team behind the play to discuss their work and how satire can help us understand real-life events. Our guests:
- Elizabeth Williamson, artistic director of Geva Theatre Center
- Renata Friedman, actor who plays Masha in “Russian Troll Farm”
- John Lavelle, actor who plays Steve in “Russian Troll Farm”