Connections

Discussing the role of satire and the play "Russian Troll Farm" at Geva Theatre

By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published March 10, 2023 at 2:57 PM EST
How do you know if the social media posts you read are generated by real users or “trolls”? “Russian Troll Farm” is a workplace comedy now on stage at Geva Theatre about the staff at Russia’s Internet Research Agency (IRA). The IRA is the Kremlin-backed team of professional “trolls” that interfere with U.S. political and social discourse.

We’re joined by the team behind the play to discuss their work and how satire can help us understand real-life events. Our guests:

  • Elizabeth Williamson, artistic director of Geva Theatre Center
  • Renata Friedman, actor who plays Masha in “Russian Troll Farm”
  • John Lavelle, actor who plays Steve in “Russian Troll Farm”
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
