How local youth sports groups are making team sports more accessible to all kids
Youth sports participation continues to decline since peaking in the 1990s. Only 38 percent of kids age 6 to 12 played team sports in the most recent survey, compared with 45 percent a decade prior. But groups like Southside Little League in the City of Rochester are working to bring more kids in. They see value in structure and experience for children – particularly for kids who come from disadvantaged backgrounds. We discuss their efforts. Our guests:
- Roger Janezic, president of Southside Little League
- Bruce Conrow, president of Eastside Little League
- Paul Conrow, board member for Eastside Little League, and principal advocate for the Rochester Baseball Coalition