Connections

How local youth sports groups are making team sports more accessible to all kids

By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published March 9, 2023 at 2:39 PM EST
Youth sports participation continues to decline since peaking in the 1990s. Only 38 percent of kids age 6 to 12 played team sports in the most recent survey, compared with 45 percent a decade prior. But groups like Southside Little League in the City of Rochester are working to bring more kids in. They see value in structure and experience for children – particularly for kids who come from disadvantaged backgrounds. We discuss their efforts. Our guests:

Connections
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
