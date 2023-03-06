© 2023 WXXI News
Connections

What's next after the Inner Loop?

By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published March 6, 2023 at 2:30 PM EST
Max Schulte/WXXI News
The Inner Loop looking west from North Street to Joseph Avenue in Rochester.
What’s next after the Inner Loop? That question is the focus of the next Reshaping Rochester conversation at the Community Design Center Rochester. Norman Garrick is a professor of civil engineering at the University of Connecticut who has been studying the inner loop for years. We talk to him about the project and the future of urban design in Rochester.

Our guests:

  • Norman Garrick, Ph.D., professor of civil engineering at the University of Connecticut, former member of the national board of the Congress for the New Urbanism (CNU), co-chair of CNU’s Transportation Task Force, and a CNU fellow
  • Karen Nozik, executive director of the Community Design Center Rochester
Connections
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
