The Children's Defense Fund on how to uplift Rochester's children

For years, Rochester has been listed as the number one worst city in the U.S. for child poverty, compared with other cities of its size. Nearly half of Rochester’s children live in poverty. We’ve had a range of conversations on this program about possible solutions. This hour, we’re joined by a guest from the Children’s Defense Fund. The organization advocates for stable homes, quality health care, nutritious food, good schools, and safe neighborhoods for the nation’s children. Its CEO will give a presentation as a guest of Spiritus Christi Church this weekend.

How can the group’s efforts translate to Rochester’s kids? Our guests discuss it:

