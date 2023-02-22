© 2023 WXXI News
background_fid.jpg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Connections_News_Highlight.jpg
Connections

The Children's Defense Fund on how to uplift Rochester's children

By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published February 22, 2023 at 3:22 PM EST
Children reading books
vectorfusionart
/
stock.adobe.co
Feb. 2 is World Read Aloud Day.
Connections_News_Highlight.jpg

For years, Rochester has been listed as the number one worst city in the U.S. for child poverty, compared with other cities of its size. Nearly half of Rochester’s children live in poverty. We’ve had a range of conversations on this program about possible solutions. This hour, we’re joined by a guest from the Children’s Defense Fund. The organization advocates for stable homes, quality health care, nutritious food, good schools, and safe neighborhoods for the nation’s children. Its CEO will give a presentation as a guest of Spiritus Christi Church this weekend.

How can the group’s efforts translate to Rochester’s kids? Our guests discuss it:

Connections
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
See stories by Evan Dawson
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
See stories by Megan Mack