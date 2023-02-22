© 2023 WXXI News
Connections

Discussing the latest with the New York Health Act

By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published February 22, 2023 at 3:28 PM EST
With the new legislative session underway, advocates for the New York Health Act hope to see some traction on the long-debated bill. The legislation would create a single-payer health care system in New York State. The bill has stalled in recent years. Opponents hope to keep it away from the legislative finish line, while advocates are hoping to galvanize Democrats to support it.

We discuss the proposed bill with our guests:

  • Alice Carli, chair of the health care committee, and incoming council president at Metro Justice
  • Brendan Whitelaw, legislative chair for the Rochester Campaign for New York Health, and M.D./Ph.D. candidate at the University of Rochester, Class of 2023
  • Senator George Borrello (R,C), New York District 57
Connections
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
