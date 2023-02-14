© 2023 WXXI News
Connections

How do recent weather events fit into the larger picture of climate and trends?

By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published February 14, 2023 at 2:27 PM EST
This winter has been historically warm, with some of the smallest snow totals our region has seen. We explore the context of the recent weather, and we discuss how it fits into the larger picture of climate and trends. Our guests:

  • Josh Nichols, staff meteorologist for WXXI, meteorologist for 7 News in Buffalo, member of the American Meteorological Society, and certified broadcast meteorologist
  • Eric Snitil, chief meteorologist for WROC
  • Matthew Hoffman, associate professor in the School of Mathematical Science at RIT
