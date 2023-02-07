© 2023 WXXI News
Connections

Historian Brent Glass on the value of place-based education, and the role of the Susan B. Anthony House and Museum in the fabric of American history

By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published February 7, 2023 at 2:33 PM EST
What can we learn about history by visiting the places where significant events took place? Brent Glass is the director emeritus of the Smithsonian’s National Museum of American History. His expertise is in place-based education. Glass is the keynote speaker at this year’s Susan B. Anthony Birthday Celebration, which will be held in Rochester next week.

This hour, Glass joins us on Connections to discuss how visiting a place that has historical significance can be more powerful than reading about it in a textbook. We also discuss the Susan B. Anthony House and Museum’s planned expansion and that space’s role in the fabric of American history. Our guests:

Connections
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
