Historian Brent Glass on the value of place-based education, and the role of the Susan B. Anthony House and Museum in the fabric of American history

What can we learn about history by visiting the places where significant events took place? Brent Glass is the director emeritus of the Smithsonian’s National Museum of American History. His expertise is in place-based education. Glass is the keynote speaker at this year’s Susan B. Anthony Birthday Celebration, which will be held in Rochester next week.

This hour, Glass joins us on Connections to discuss how visiting a place that has historical significance can be more powerful than reading about it in a textbook. We also discuss the Susan B. Anthony House and Museum’s planned expansion and that space’s role in the fabric of American history. Our guests:

