Connections

Housing justice advocates on Governor Hochul's housing proposals

By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published February 1, 2023 at 2:28 PM EST
Governor Hochul has put forward a plan to expand housing access in every municipality in the state. Some local leaders are resisting. Meanwhile, housing justice advocates have their own issues with the plan.

We hear from them about what they want to see New York State do to address housing this year. Our guests:

Connections
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
