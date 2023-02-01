Housing justice advocates on Governor Hochul's housing proposals
Governor Hochul has put forward a plan to expand housing access in every municipality in the state. Some local leaders are resisting. Meanwhile, housing justice advocates have their own issues with the plan.
We hear from them about what they want to see New York State do to address housing this year. Our guests:
- Ritti Singh, communications organizer for Housing Justice for All
- Oscar Brewer, Rochester tenant and member of Citizen Action