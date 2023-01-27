© 2023 WXXI News
Connections

How can Monroe County provide better access to broadband for all residents?

By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published January 27, 2023 at 3:41 PM EST
Monroe County will set aside $20 million in federal American Rescue funds to provide affordable, high-speed broadband access to all parts of the county. A new study shows that, contrary to FCC data, there are pockets of the county in much worse broadband shape. Those pockets include parts of the City of Rochester, along with rural areas like Wheatland.

The study included a survey finding that a strong majority in the county support using taxpayer money for providing better access. But how that happens is still a question, and we discuss what this blueprint means. Our guests:

  • Ana Liss, director of planning and development for Monroe County and executive director of COMIDA
  • Linda Dobson, Wheatland Town Supervisor
  • Rachel Barnhart, Monroe County Legislator and member of the Monroe County Broadband Task Force

*For information about the ACP subsidy, click here.

Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
