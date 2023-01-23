Dr. David Nash on his book, "How COVID Crashed the System: A Guide to Fixing American Healthcare"

Dr. David Nash is one of the country's leading experts on health care quality and patient safety. He'll be a guest of the University of Rochester Medical Center Monday night to speak about his book, “How COVID Crashed the System: A Guide to Fixing American Healthcare.” In the book, he and his co-author analyze the U.S. health care system's response to the pandemic using the approach of investigating an airplane crash.

On Connections, Nash discusses what they've identified as the root causes of the system's failures. Our guest:

