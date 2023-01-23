© 2023 WXXI News
background_fid.jpg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Connections_News_Highlight.jpg
Connections

Dr. David Nash on his book, "How COVID Crashed the System: A Guide to Fixing American Healthcare"

By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published January 23, 2023 at 4:00 PM EST
Dr. David Nash on "Connections"
Megan Mack
/
WXXI News
Dr. David Nash on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on January 23, 2023
Connections_News_Highlight.jpg

Dr. David Nash is one of the country's leading experts on health care quality and patient safety. He'll be a guest of the University of Rochester Medical Center Monday night to speak about his book, “How COVID Crashed the System: A Guide to Fixing American Healthcare.” In the book, he and his co-author analyze the U.S. health care system's response to the pandemic using the approach of investigating an airplane crash.

On Connections, Nash discusses what they've identified as the root causes of the system's failures. Our guest:

Connections
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
See stories by Evan Dawson
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
See stories by Megan Mack