Dialogue on Disability - How to support survivors of gun violence
Much of the focus on gun violence centers on homicides and death. But as the New York Times recently reported, Rochester is home to a growing community of gun violence survivors, many of whom are now living with permanent disability. There is an effort underway to support survivors, but it's not easy.
We discuss the impact with our guests as part of our Dialogue on Disability series:
- Chris Hilderbrant, executive director of the Rochester Spinal Association
- Porche Powell, gun violence survivor who is a leader of a Rochester Spinal Association support group
- Shakiyl Muhammad, gun violence survivor who is a member of a Rochester Spinal Association support group