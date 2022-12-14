Female hikers on exploring, adventure, stereotypes, and safety
Most buddy movies and most car ads show men on the mountains, hiking, driving, exploring. But a growing number of women are not only seeking adventure, but taking solo expeditions.
We discuss the issues of stereotype, opportunity, safety, and more. This conversation previews a talk at the Genesee Valley Chapter of the Adirondack Mountain Club. Our guests:
- Sarah Benson, former Appalachian Trail (AT) thru-hiker
- Barb Brenner, aka "The Sunrise Hiker," outdoor enthusiast who loves backpacking and wilderness canoeing
- Mary Ruth Merkel, peakbagger