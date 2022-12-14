© 2022 WXXI News
background_fid.jpg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Connections_News_Highlight.jpg
Connections

Female hikers on exploring, adventure, stereotypes, and safety

By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published December 14, 2022 at 2:50 PM EST
Barb Brenner, Mary Merkel, and Sarah Benson on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on December 14, 2022
Megan Mack
/
WXXI News
Connections_News_Highlight.jpg

Most buddy movies and most car ads show men on the mountains, hiking, driving, exploring. But a growing number of women are not only seeking adventure, but taking solo expeditions.

We discuss the issues of stereotype, opportunity, safety, and more. This conversation previews a talk at the Genesee Valley Chapter of the Adirondack Mountain Club. Our guests:

  • Sarah Benson, former Appalachian Trail (AT) thru-hiker
  • Barb Brenner, aka "The Sunrise Hiker," outdoor enthusiast who loves backpacking and wilderness canoeing
  • Mary Ruth Merkel, peakbagger
Connections
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
See stories by Evan Dawson
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
See stories by Megan Mack