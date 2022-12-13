Previewing the film, "All the Beauty and the Bloodshed," and discussing what fuels the opioid epidemic

A new documentary chronicles how a world-renowned photographer used protest art to hold a family accountable for its role in the opioid epidemic. "All the Beauty and the Bloodshed" is the story of artist Nan Goldin, who struggled with an addiction to opioids. She formed an advocacy group, which then staged protests against the Sackler family and Purdue Pharma. Purdue developed the painkiller OxyContin. The film puts the spotlight on Goldin's personal challenges, while showing how over the course of four years, she and her colleagues pushed for the Sackler family name be removed from international art museums. The protests also helped lead to a $6 billion settlement with Purdue and the Sacklers.

The film will be screened at the Little Theatre as part of the One Take Documentary Series. We preview it this hour, and also discuss how the epidemic is fueled and what can be done to help people struggling with addiction. Our guests:

