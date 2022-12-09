© 2022 WXXI News
Connections

Journalist David Brown on his journey to the Doomsday Glacier

Published December 9, 2022 at 2:16 PM EST
David Brown
Provided
David Brown
Journalist and author David Brown joined a team of scientists for an expedition to the "Doomsday Glacier." In Antarctica, this particular glacier is viewed as critical for preserving a state of environmental balance. If climate change causes it to melt, the impact on sea levels will be enormous. So Brown and the team traveled on an ice breaker, spending weeks in the cold in an effort to get sensors under the glacier to measure signs of melt and change.

He joins us to talk about their dangerous and remarkable scientific expedition. Our guest:

  • David Brown, contributor to the New Yorker, and the author of the book "The Mission"
Connections
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
