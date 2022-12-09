© 2022 WXXI News
Connections

Artists on the Lensa AI app and the future of art

Published December 9, 2022 at 2:26 PM EST
Shamseer Sureach Kumar
freeimages.com
A new app that creates digital portraits is generating buzz among artists. Lensa AI produces artistic profile pictures using images uploaded by account holders. The artificial intelligence has raised concerns about privacy and ethics. The process has also led to questions about how technology and art intersect, and what that means for artists and the future of art.

This hour, we're joined by artists who share their take. Our guests:

Here's a Lensa AI-created image of our colleague, Miles Young:

Lensa AI-generated image of Miles Young
Lensa AI
Miles Young

