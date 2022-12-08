Why are made-for-TV holiday movies so popular?

We go to a small town, where a young woman finds herself in a predicament: save her small bakery from being bought out by a big city conglomerate or follow her heart and date the conglomerate's rising star. What to do?!

If this sounds familiar, it's because it follows the formula of a film genre that's rising in popularity: the made-for-TV holiday movie. Lifetime is premiering 26 new holiday movies this year, and Hallmark's "Countdown to Christmas" line up -- which began in October -- includes 41 new films. What about these films keeps viewers coming back for more?

This hour, we discuss the magic of Christmas (movies) with our guests:



Vanessa Cheeks, co-founder of the Anomaly Film Festival

Danielle Raymo, holiday movie hobbyist, and owner of Rochester Brainery

