Why are made-for-TV holiday movies so popular?

Published December 8, 2022 at 2:19 PM EST
We go to a small town, where a young woman finds herself in a predicament: save her small bakery from being bought out by a big city conglomerate or follow her heart and date the conglomerate's rising star. What to do?!

If this sounds familiar, it's because it follows the formula of a film genre that's rising in popularity: the made-for-TV holiday movie. Lifetime is premiering 26 new holiday movies this year, and Hallmark's "Countdown to Christmas" line up -- which began in October -- includes 41 new films. What about these films keeps viewers coming back for more?

This hour, we discuss the magic of Christmas (movies) with our guests:

*The music included in the "Christmas on Christmas" clip played in this episode is sourced from:
Christmas Is Coming by MaxKoMusic | https://maxkomusic.com/
Music promoted by https://www.free-stock-music.com
Creative Commons Attribution-ShareAlike 3.0 Unported
https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/3.0/deed.en_US

Lurking Evil by Darren-Curtis | https://soundcloud.com/desperate-measurez
Music promoted by https://www.free-stock-music.com
Creative Commons Attribution 3.0 Unported License
https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/3.0/deed.en_US

Sad Piano by Alex-Productions | https://onsound.eu/
Music promoted by https://www.free-stock-music.com
Creative Commons Attribution 3.0 Unported License
https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/3.0/deed.en_US

Sexy Sax by Alex-Productions | https://onsound.eu/
Music promoted by https://www.free-stock-music.com
Creative Commons Attribution 3.0 Unported License
https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/3.0/deed.en_US

Connections
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
