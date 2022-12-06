How to make soccer accessible to all children

In the United States, is soccer a sport for "rich white kids"? Former U.S. Women's National Soccer Team star Hope Solo says it is. And when Swedish star Zlatan Ibrahimovic made the move to American soccer, he told reporters that he was surprised how expensive it was for his kids to play in youth leagues.

So what would it take to make the sport accessible to everyone -- no matter their income or zip code? Our guests have experience in coaching and program building, and they discuss it:

