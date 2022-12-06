© 2022 WXXI News
Connections

How to make soccer accessible to all children

Published December 6, 2022 at 3:30 PM EST
Deon Rodgers, Jim Herrmann, and Mike Henry on "Connections"
Megan Mack
/
WXXI News
Deon Rodgers, Jim Herrmann, and Mike Henry on "Connections with Evan Dawson"
In the United States, is soccer a sport for "rich white kids"? Former U.S. Women's National Soccer Team star Hope Solo says it is. And when Swedish star Zlatan Ibrahimovic made the move to American soccer, he told reporters that he was surprised how expensive it was for his kids to play in youth leagues.

So what would it take to make the sport accessible to everyone -- no matter their income or zip code? Our guests have experience in coaching and program building, and they discuss it:

Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
