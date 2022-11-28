Is artificial intelligence the future of customer service?

Frontier Airlines has dropped its customer service line in favor of a chat bot, social media, and other text-based methods of communicating. As reported by NPR on Saturday, a company spokesperson said that "the airline found that most customers preferred communicating through online channels."

As a consumer, what do you prefer? The use of artificial intelligence (AI) to handle customer service issues is on the rise. What are the benefits and drawbacks? And what does it mean for the future of the industry? We discuss these questions and more with our guests:

