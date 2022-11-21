The collapse of one of the most celebrated figures in cryptocurrency -- and his company, FTX, which has been fronted by stars like Larry David and Tom Brady -- could signal a more permanent decline in the crypto industry.

Why has crypto suffered its worst year ever? What should we know about it? One of the industry's most consistent critics is Josh Hermsmeyer, a writer for FiveThirtyEight. He joins us to take us through this stunning tale and look ahead.

Our guest:

