Ethicists on what to consider about sportswashing

The World Cup is underway, and host nation Qatar would prefer if you didn't think about the thousands of migrant workers who reportedly died during construction of various tournament venues. Qatar would like you to see it as a nation on the rise, as evidenced by the world's arrival on the World Cup pitch.

Of course, that's an obvious case of sportswashing: the practice of laundering one's reputation through sport. And it works! But it doesn't have to.

Our guests are ethicists who give us much to consider about sportswashing, whether it's during the World Cup, or on LIV golf, or elsewhere. Joining us:

