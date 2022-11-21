© 2022 WXXI News
background_fid.jpg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Connections_News_Highlight.jpg
Connections

Ethicists on what to consider about sportswashing

Published November 21, 2022 at 2:24 PM EST
Jake Wojtowicz on "Connections"
Megan Mack
/
WXXI News
Jake Wojtowicz on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Monday, November 21, 2022.
Connections_News_Highlight.jpg

The World Cup is underway, and host nation Qatar would prefer if you didn't think about the thousands of migrant workers who reportedly died during construction of various tournament venues. Qatar would like you to see it as a nation on the rise, as evidenced by the world's arrival on the World Cup pitch.

Of course, that's an obvious case of sportswashing: the practice of laundering one's reputation through sport. And it works! But it doesn't have to.

Our guests are ethicists who give us much to consider about sportswashing, whether it's during the World Cup, or on LIV golf, or elsewhere. Joining us:

  • Jake Wojtowicz, writer who focuses on the ethics of sport, whose forthcoming books is entitled "*Why it's Okay to be a Sports Fan" 
  • Alfred Archer, professor of philosophy at Tilburg University
  • Kyle Fruh, professor of philosophy at Duke Kunshan University
Connections
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
See stories by Evan Dawson
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
See stories by Megan Mack