Connections

How H.O.P.E. Haiti is working to mitigate recent challenges in Haiti

Published November 16, 2022 at 2:41 PM EST
Michel Cassagnol and Mike Shields on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on November 16, 2022
While Haiti is still reeling from a presidential assassination and the growing control of gangs, grassroots efforts to improve conditions for resident bravely continue. H.O.P.E. Haiti is a partnership designed to improve healthcare and create educational opportunities in Haiti. The organization's medical director is in Rochester discussing the recent violence and challenges.

We sit down with him and H.O.P.E. Haiti leaders to talk about what the country needs and how people can help. Our guests:

Connections
Evan Dawson
Megan Mack
