How to make geothermal energy more widely accessible for homeowners
Have you considered geothermal energy sources for your home? Some people think it's out of reach, but state leaders and local climate activists say that's not the case. We preview a workshop highlighting geothermal energy, tax credits, and more.
Our guests:
- Sarah Clark, New York State Assemblymember, District 136
- Sue Hughes-Smith, vice chair of the Monroe County Climate Action Plan Advisory Committee, and Monroe County Legislator, District 14
- AJ Heiligman, engineer and president of ACES Energy
- Kristen VanHooreweghe, director of collaborative action for the Climate Solutions Accelerator of the Genesee-Finger Lakes Region