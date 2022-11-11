© 2022 WXXI News
background_fid.jpg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Connections_News_Highlight.jpg
Connections

How to make geothermal energy more widely accessible for homeowners

Published November 11, 2022 at 2:13 PM EST
Sarah Clark and Sue Hughes-Smith on "Connections."
Megan Mack
/
WXXI News
Sarah Clark and Sue Hughes-Smith appear on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Friday, November 11, 2022.
Connections_News_Highlight.jpg

Have you considered geothermal energy sources for your home? Some people think it's out of reach, but state leaders and local climate activists say that's not the case. We preview a workshop highlighting geothermal energy, tax credits, and more.

Our guests:

  • Sarah Clark, New York State Assemblymember, District 136
  • Sue Hughes-Smith, vice chair of the Monroe County Climate Action Plan Advisory Committee, and Monroe County Legislator, District 14
  • AJ Heiligman, engineer and president of ACES Energy
  • Kristen VanHooreweghe, director of collaborative action for the Climate Solutions Accelerator of the Genesee-Finger Lakes Region
Connections
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
See stories by Evan Dawson
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
See stories by Megan Mack
Emmarae Stein
Emmarae Stein is the production assistant for "Connections with Evan Dawson."
See stories by Emmarae Stein