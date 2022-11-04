Democrat and Chronicle journalists on their one-day strike
Nearly the entire Democrat and Chronicle newsroom walked off the job this morning. The staff is engaging in a one-day strike to protest the lack of a contract and, as they describe it, the failure of their parent company to engage in good-faith negotiations.
We talk to striking journalists about what they're seeking, and how they view the future of the newspaper industry. Our guests:
- Justin Murphy, education reporter at the Democrat and Chronicle
- Gary Craig, public safety and criminal justice reporter at the Democrat and Chronicle
- Tracy Schuhmacher, food and drink reporter at the Democrat and Chronicle