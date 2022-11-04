© 2022 WXXI News
Connections

Democrat and Chronicle journalists on their one-day strike

Published November 4, 2022 at 2:25 PM EDT
Justin Murphy, Gary Craig, and Tracy Schuhmacher on "Connections."
Emmarae Stein
/
WXXI News
Justin Murphy, Gary Craig and Tracy Schuhmacher appear on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Friday, November 4, 2022.
Nearly the entire Democrat and Chronicle newsroom walked off the job this morning. The staff is engaging in a one-day strike to protest the lack of a contract and, as they describe it, the failure of their parent company to engage in good-faith negotiations.

We talk to striking journalists about what they're seeking, and how they view the future of the newspaper industry. Our guests:

  • Justin Murphy, education reporter at the Democrat and Chronicle
  • Gary Craig, public safety and criminal justice reporter at the Democrat and Chronicle
  • Tracy Schuhmacher, food and drink reporter at the Democrat and Chronicle
Connections
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson."
See stories by Evan Dawson
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
See stories by Megan Mack
Emmarae Stein
Emmarae Stein is the production assistant for "Connections with Evan Dawson."
See stories by Emmarae Stein