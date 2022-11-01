© 2022 WXXI News
Connections

How to improve the patient experience for people undergoing cancer treatment

Published November 1, 2022 at 2:29 PM EDT
A global conference is aiming to make cancer care better for patients. When it comes to cancer treatment, there is a lot of reliance on statistics and probability. But what about the patient's desires?

The Global Virtual Cancer Conference professes to find better ways to approach patients. We talk to people who have been through the rigors of treatment and caregiving, and we discuss what might change. Our guests:

  • David Craig, co-founder of GRYT Health, two-time cancer survivor, and caregiver
  • Kevin Beckford, senior vice president and chief people officer for GRYT Health, and caregiver
  • Nancy Gramkee-Cuer, retired nursing administrator and educator, and cancer survivor
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
