How to improve the patient experience for people undergoing cancer treatment
A global conference is aiming to make cancer care better for patients. When it comes to cancer treatment, there is a lot of reliance on statistics and probability. But what about the patient's desires?
The Global Virtual Cancer Conference professes to find better ways to approach patients. We talk to people who have been through the rigors of treatment and caregiving, and we discuss what might change. Our guests:
- David Craig, co-founder of GRYT Health, two-time cancer survivor, and caregiver
- Kevin Beckford, senior vice president and chief people officer for GRYT Health, and caregiver
- Nancy Gramkee-Cuer, retired nursing administrator and educator, and cancer survivor