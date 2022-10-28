Previewing the 2022 Anomaly Film Festival
The Anomaly Film Festival is back. The independent genre film fest is set for November 3 through 6 at the Little Theatre.
This hour, we preview the events and discuss why horror, sci-fi, fantasy, action, and dark comedy films resonate with audiences. Our guests:
- Dan Howell, co-organizer of the Anomaly Film Festival
- Adam Lubitow, co-organizer of the Anomaly Film Festival
- Meghan Murphy, co-organizer of the Anomaly Film Festival
- Aaron Moorhead, co-director of "Something in the Dirt"
- Justin Benson, co-director of "Something in the Dirt"