background_fid.jpg
Connections_News_Highlight.jpg
Connections

Previewing the 2022 Anomaly Film Festival

Published October 28, 2022 at 2:14 PM EDT
Adam Lubitow, Dan Howell, and Meghan Murphy on "Connections."
Emmarae Stein
/
WXXI News
Adam Lubitow, Dan Howell, and Meghan Murphy appear on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Friday, October 28, 2022.
Connections_News_Highlight.jpg

The Anomaly Film Festival is back. The independent genre film fest is set for November 3 through 6 at the Little Theatre.

This hour, we preview the events and discuss why horror, sci-fi, fantasy, action, and dark comedy films resonate with audiences. Our guests:

Connections
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
Emmarae Stein
Emmarae Stein is the production assistant for "Connections with Evan Dawson."
