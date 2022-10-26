Stephen Hawley and Jennifer Keys, candidates for New York State Assembly in District 139
We continue our series of conversations with candidates on the ballot. Republican Assemblymember Stephen Hawley is running for re-election in District 139. His challenger is Democrat Jennifer Keys.
This hour, the candidates discuss their platforms and priorities for office. Our guests:
- Stephen Hawley, candidate for New York State Assembly in District 139
- Jennifer Keys, candidate for New York State Assembly in District 139