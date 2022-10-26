© 2022 WXXI News
Connections

Stephen Hawley and Jennifer Keys, candidates for New York State Assembly in District 139

Published October 26, 2022 at 1:49 PM EDT
We continue our series of conversations with candidates on the ballot. Republican Assemblymember Stephen Hawley is running for re-election in District 139. His challenger is Democrat Jennifer Keys.

This hour, the candidates discuss their platforms and priorities for office. Our guests:

  • Stephen Hawley, candidate for New York State Assembly in District 139
  • Jennifer Keys, candidate for New York State Assembly in District 139
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
