Republican Joe Pinion and LaRouche Party member Diane Sare are challenging Democrat Chuck Schumer* for a U.S. Senate seat. We talk with Pinion and Sare about their platforms and priorities for office. Our guests:



Joe Pinion, candidate for U.S. Senate

Diane Sare, candidate for U.S. Senate

*Senator Schumer was invited to join this discussion, but has not yet replied. He will be offered equal time.