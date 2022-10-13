Discussing the protests led by women in Iran

The death of a young woman in Iran has sparked protests across the country. 22-year-old Mahsa Amini died after being taken into custody by Iran’s morality police. That unit is tasked with making sure women do not show any of their hair in public. Now protesters are defying such rules, with women showing and even cutting their hair during mass demonstrations. They are calling for freedom for women and a change in ruling regime. But the Iranian government has quashed protests in the past. Where does this go next? Our guest:



Zari Kamarei, director of a library at a health education institution