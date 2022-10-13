© 2022 WXXI News
background_fid.jpg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Connections_News_Highlight.jpg
Connections

Discussing the protests led by women in Iran

Published October 13, 2022 at 1:28 PM EDT
A green pin on the map of Iran.
Mark Rubens/Zerophoto
/
Adobe Stock
.

The death of a young woman in Iran has sparked protests across the country. 22-year-old Mahsa Amini died after being taken into custody by Iran’s morality police. That unit is tasked with making sure women do not show any of their hair in public. Now protesters are defying such rules, with women showing and even cutting their hair during mass demonstrations. They are calling for freedom for women and a change in ruling regime. But the Iranian government has quashed protests in the past. Where does this go next? Our guest:

  • Zari Kamarei, director of a library at a health education institution
Connections
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
See stories by Evan Dawson
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
See stories by Megan Mack