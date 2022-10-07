Response to attacks on Afghan girls

A suicide bombing primarily targeting young girls in Afghanistan has sparked worldwide outrage. The attack hit the Kaaj learning center in Kabul in a predominantly Hazara neighborhood. Hazaras are largely Shia Muslims who have been targeted by Sunni Muslims. Fifty-three people were killed in the Kabul bombing. Since the Taliban takeover in 2021, attacks against Hazaras have become common, and girls attempting to go to school are at particularly high risk.

