Response to attacks on Afghan girls

Published October 7, 2022 at 2:10 PM EDT
Ellen Smith, Zainab Hussaini, and Ferdows Ahmadi on "Connections."
Ellen Smith, Zainab Hussaini, and Ferdows Ahmadi appear on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Friday, October 7, 2022.
A suicide bombing primarily targeting young girls in Afghanistan has sparked worldwide outrage. The attack hit the Kaaj learning center in Kabul in a predominantly Hazara neighborhood. Hazaras are largely Shia Muslims who have been targeted by Sunni Muslims. Fifty-three people were killed in the Kabul bombing. Since the Taliban takeover in 2021, attacks against Hazaras have become common, and girls attempting to go to school are at particularly high risk.

Our guests discuss the atrocities:

  • Ellen Smith, executive director of Keeping Our Promise 
  • Zainab Hussaini, women's rights advocate, and county manager of the Afghan Skateboarding Training Association
  • Ferdows Ahmadi, former assistant to the U.S. government in Afghanistan, and Afghan native now living in Rochester on a Special Immigrant Visa
