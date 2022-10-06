© 2022 WXXI News
background_fid.jpg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Connections_News_Highlight.jpg
Connections

Previewing the Reel Mind Film Series and efforts to eliminate stigma tied to mental illness

Published October 6, 2022 at 2:14 PM EDT
Film reels.
Film reels.
Connections_News_Highlight.jpg

A local film series dedicated to eliminating stigma tied to mental illness is back. The Reel Mind Theater and Film Series runs weekly from October 11 through November 1. This year’s documentaries and performances follow three participants in a mental health court probation program in Chicago; a woman’s journey into and out of severe depression; and a trauma therapy program dedicated to helping veterans with post-traumatic stress disorder.

Our guests preview the films and discuss how to raise awareness of mental health challenges and treatment. Our guests:

  • Larry Guttmacher, M.D., professor emeritus in the Department of Psychiatry at the University of Rochester Medical Center, and co-director of the Reel Mind Film Series
  • Margaret Byrne, director of “Any Given Day”
  • Adina Taubman, writer of and performer in “The Road Back”
Connections
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
See stories by Evan Dawson
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
See stories by Megan Mack
Emmarae Stein
Emmarae Stein is the production assistant for "Connections with Evan Dawson."
See stories by Emmarae Stein