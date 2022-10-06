Previewing the Reel Mind Film Series and efforts to eliminate stigma tied to mental illness

A local film series dedicated to eliminating stigma tied to mental illness is back. The Reel Mind Theater and Film Series runs weekly from October 11 through November 1. This year’s documentaries and performances follow three participants in a mental health court probation program in Chicago; a woman’s journey into and out of severe depression; and a trauma therapy program dedicated to helping veterans with post-traumatic stress disorder.

Our guests preview the films and discuss how to raise awareness of mental health challenges and treatment. Our guests:

