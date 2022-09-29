© 2022 WXXI News
Connections

Local folklore legends and ghost stories

Published September 29, 2022 at 2:20 PM EDT
Miriam Zinter, Penny Sterling and Hannah Davis on "Connections."
Emmarae Stein
/
WXXI News
Miriam Zinter, Penny Sterling and Hannah Davis appear on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Thursday, September 29, 2022.
You may have heard the stories of the Fox Sisters, Sam Patch, and the Lady in White -- figures from local history and folklore legends whose spirits are said to haunt the region.

This hour, we share their tales and discuss why audiences are drawn to spiritualism and ghost stories. Our guests:

  • Miriam Zinter, storyteller and actor 
  • Penny Sterling, storyteller and video professional
  • Hannah Davis, founding director of Flower City Folk, and professor of practice in RIT's School of Individualized Study
Connections
