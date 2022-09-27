Journalist David Cay Johnston on allegations against Donald Trump
New York State Attorney General Letitia James announced a civil suit against Donald Trump and his family last week. The AG says that the Trump family has consistently lied about the value of Trump properties for many years. She is suing to bar the Trumps from being able to run businesses or get loans in New York State. Meanwhile, a potential criminal suit remains on the shelf.
Our guest breaks down what the allegations mean and what could happen next. Our guest:
- David Cay Johnston, Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist, and editor-in-chief of DCReport