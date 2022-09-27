© 2022 WXXI News
Connections

Journalist David Cay Johnston on allegations against Donald Trump

Published September 27, 2022 at 2:15 PM EDT
David Cay Johnston on "Connections."
Megan Mack
/
WXXI News
David Cay Johnston appears on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Tuesday, September 27, 2022.
New York State Attorney General Letitia James announced a civil suit against Donald Trump and his family last week. The AG says that the Trump family has consistently lied about the value of Trump properties for many years. She is suing to bar the Trumps from being able to run businesses or get loans in New York State. Meanwhile, a potential criminal suit remains on the shelf.

Our guest breaks down what the allegations mean and what could happen next. Our guest:

Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
