We talk with Stephen J. West, author of "Soft-Boiled: An Investigation Of Masculinity and the Writer’s Life." In this debut memoir, West candidly explores his writing process and how it intersects with perceptions and expectations of masculinity, including his own. West blends research, self-discovery, and his experience shadowing a private investigator in West Virginia to assess what it means to be a man and an artist.

West will give a talk at an upcoming event at Writers & Books, but first, he joins us on Connections.

Our guest:

