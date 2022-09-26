© 2022 WXXI News
Connections

Stephen J. West, author of "Soft-Boiled: An Investigation Of Masculinity and the Writer’s Life"

Published September 26, 2022 at 2:25 PM EDT
Stephen J. West on "Connections."
Emmarae Stein
WXXI News
Stephen J. West appears on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Monday, September 26, 2022.
We talk with Stephen J. West, author of "Soft-Boiled: An Investigation Of Masculinity and the Writer’s Life." In this debut memoir, West candidly explores his writing process and how it intersects with perceptions and expectations of masculinity, including his own. West blends research, self-discovery, and his experience shadowing a private investigator in West Virginia to assess what it means to be a man and an artist.

West will give a talk at an upcoming event at Writers & Books, but first, he joins us on Connections.

Our guest:

Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
Emmarae Stein
Emmarae Stein is the production assistant for "Connections with Evan Dawson."
