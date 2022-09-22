© 2022 WXXI News
Discussing "quiet quitting"

Published September 22, 2022 at 2:12 PM EDT
Adrienne Schleigh and Fernan Cepero on "Connections."
Emmarae Stein
/
WXXI News
Adrienne Schleigh and Fernan Cepero appear on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Thursday, September 22, 2022.
Have you heard about "quiet quitting"? The short definition of quiet quitting is doing the baseline requirement of your job, never taking any work home, and entirely separating work from your personal life. In that sense, it's not quitting at all, and for many older Americans, the term is confusing. But younger workers say it's a cultural shift. They want more work-life balance and they're not willing to make work their identities.

Our guests are human resources professionals who have different takes on the debate. Our guests:

  • Fernan Cepero, senior human resources business partner
  • Adrienne Schleigh, senior director for HR Strategic Placements at HR Works
  • Kevyn Rustici, area vice president of strategic human capital counseling at Gallagher
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
Emmarae Stein
Emmarae Stein is the production assistant for "Connections with Evan Dawson."
