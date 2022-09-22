© 2022 WXXI News
Connections

Actor and advocate Gabourey Sidibe on raising awareness about mental health

Published September 22, 2022 at 2:15 PM EDT
Gabourey Sidibe is the award-winning actor who has starred in the film "Precious" and television shows like "Empire" and "American Horror Story." She is also an outspoken advocate for raising awareness about mental health. Sidibe has struggled with depression and an eating disorder. She shared her story in her memoir, "This Is Just My Face: Try Not to Stare."

Sidibe is the keynote speaker for East House's upcoming annual Hope and Recovery Luncheon. She joins us on "Connections" to preview her talk, and we hear from local advocates about combating stigma related to mental illness and substance abuse. Our guests:

  • Gabourey Sidibe, actor, advocate, author, and podcaster
  • April Aycock, Ed.D, M.S., LMHC, Master CASAC, director of the Monroe County Office of Mental Health
  • Jamie Comenale, M.S., CASAC, LMHC, vice president of residential services at East House
  • Suzanne Cardner, mental health advocate who provides peer support in the community
Connections
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
Emmarae Stein
Emmarae Stein is the production assistant for "Connections with Evan Dawson."
