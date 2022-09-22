Actor and advocate Gabourey Sidibe on raising awareness about mental health

Gabourey Sidibe is the award-winning actor who has starred in the film "Precious" and television shows like "Empire" and "American Horror Story." She is also an outspoken advocate for raising awareness about mental health. Sidibe has struggled with depression and an eating disorder. She shared her story in her memoir, "This Is Just My Face: Try Not to Stare."

Sidibe is the keynote speaker for East House's upcoming annual Hope and Recovery Luncheon. She joins us on "Connections" to preview her talk, and we hear from local advocates about combating stigma related to mental illness and substance abuse. Our guests:

