Connections

Members of the Rochester Union of Nurses and Allied Professionals on their organization efforts

Published September 20, 2022 at 2:17 PM EDT
Allie Smaczniak and Jake Spencer on "Connections."
Megan Mack
WXXI News
Allie Smaczniak and Jake Spencer appear on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Tuesday, September 20, 2022.
Nurses at Rochester General Hospital have voted to create a union. The vote earlier this summer was met with opposition from the management of the hospital, which argued that a union makes it more difficult to maintain a direct working relationship. But the nurses disagreed and voted 431-296 to create the Rochester Union of Nurses and Allied Professionals.

We explore what it means -- and how it fits into the local labor movement. Our guests:

Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson."
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson"
Emmarae Stein
Emmarae Stein is the production assistant for "Connections with Evan Dawson."
