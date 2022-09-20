Members of the Rochester Union of Nurses and Allied Professionals on their organization efforts
Nurses at Rochester General Hospital have voted to create a union. The vote earlier this summer was met with opposition from the management of the hospital, which argued that a union makes it more difficult to maintain a direct working relationship. But the nurses disagreed and voted 431-296 to create the Rochester Union of Nurses and Allied Professionals.
We explore what it means -- and how it fits into the local labor movement. Our guests:
- Allie Smaczniak, nurse at Rochester General Hospital and member of the Rochester Union of Nurses and Allied Professionals
- Jake Spencer, nurse at Rochester General Hospital and member of the Rochester Union of Nurses and Allied Professionals
- Carolyn Delvecchio Hoffman, Monroe County Legislator, District 25