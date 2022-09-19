Exploring the state of the labor movement
A strong majority of Americans say that unions are good for workers - but the number of Americans who belong to a union has fallen by 50 percent in a generation. Most of the decline has happened in the private sector, where only six percent of workers are unionized. In Western New York, the last year has seen an invigoration of unionization campaigns, starting at Starbucks and moving into other sectors.
We explore the state of the movement with our guests:
- Jaz Brisack, organizer for Workers United
- Gary Bonadonna, manager for RRJB/Workers United
- Maria Fisher, communications and political action chair for AFSCME Council 66