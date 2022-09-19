© 2022 WXXI News
background_fid.jpg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Connections_News_Highlight.jpg
Connections

Exploring the state of the labor movement

Published September 19, 2022 at 2:14 PM EDT
Gary Bonadonna, Maria Fisher, and Jaz Brisack on "Connections"
Emmarae Stein
/
WXXI News
Gary Bonadonna, Maria Fisher, and Jaz Brisack on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Monday, September 19, 2022.
Connections_News_Highlight.jpg

A strong majority of Americans say that unions are good for workers - but the number of Americans who belong to a union has fallen by 50 percent in a generation. Most of the decline has happened in the private sector, where only six percent of workers are unionized. In Western New York, the last year has seen an invigoration of unionization campaigns, starting at Starbucks and moving into other sectors.

We explore the state of the movement with our guests:

Connections
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
See stories by Evan Dawson
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
See stories by Megan Mack
Emmarae Stein
Emmarae Stein is the production assistant for "Connections with Evan Dawson."
See stories by Emmarae Stein