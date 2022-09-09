© 2022 WXXI News
Discussing the reign of Queen Elizabeth II, and what to expect from Prime Minister Liz Truss

Published September 9, 2022 at 2:08 PM EDT
Mark Brummitt and Rose Hair on "Connections."
Emmarae Stein
/
WXXI News
Mark Brummitt and Rose Hair appear on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Friday, September 9, 2022.
Queen Elizabeth II died Thursday at the age of 96. Her reign spanned seven decades, making her the UK's longest-serving monarch. When she ascended to the thrown at age 25, her reign was viewed as a sign of modernity. As reported by the BBC, throughout her rule, she witnessed enormous social change, including the leadership of 15 prime ministers. She met with the newest prime minister, Liz Truss, two days before her death.

This hour, we discuss Queen Elizabeth's legacy, the future of the monarchy, and what to expect from Prime Minister Liz Truss. Our guests:

  • Mark Brummitt, Ph.D., former associate professor of Hebrew Bible/Old Testament at Colgate Rochester Crozer Divinity School, who is originally from Grays, Essex
  • Rose Hair, Ph.D., interim dean of the School of Business and Leadership at Nazareth College, who is originally from Sheffield, South Yorkshire
  • Stewart Weaver, Ph.D., professor of history and expert in modern English history at the University of Rochester
  • Gillian Clark, Rochester resident, who is originally from Southeast London
  • Susan Orr, Ph.D., professor in the Department of Political Science at SUNY Brockport, who is originally from Manchester, England
  • Anthony Davies, resident of Bude, Cornwall
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
Emmarae Stein
Emmarae Stein is the production assistant for "Connections with Evan Dawson."
