Connections

Understanding the debate over redistricting in Monroe County

Published September 8, 2022 at 2:16 PM EDT
The Monroe County Legislature is debating a set of maps that would create new voting districts. The law sets standards to make sure voters of color are not disenfranchised. Legislators disagree on how to make sure Black and Latino voters are fairly represented.

Our guests discuss it:

Connections
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
Emmarae Stein
Emmarae Stein is the production assistant for "Connections with Evan Dawson."
