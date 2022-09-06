Understanding the impact of Mikhail Gorbachev's life and work

Former Russian leader Mikhail Gorbachev died late last month at the age of 91. As reported by the New York Times, "Few leaders in the 20th century, indeed in any century, have had such a profound effect on their time." Gorbachev was a key figure in ending the Cold War and lifting the Iron Curtain.

This hour, we discuss his life, work, and legacy, and how his actions informed the modern global political landscape. Our guests:

