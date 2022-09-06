© 2022 WXXI News
Connections

Understanding the impact of Mikhail Gorbachev's life and work

Published September 6, 2022 at 2:19 PM EDT
Former USSR President Mikhail Gorbachev.
Former USSR President Mikhail Gorbachev.
Former Russian leader Mikhail Gorbachev died late last month at the age of 91. As reported by the New York Times, "Few leaders in the 20th century, indeed in any century, have had such a profound effect on their time." Gorbachev was a key figure in ending the Cold War and lifting the Iron Curtain.

This hour, we discuss his life, work, and legacy, and how his actions informed the modern global political landscape. Our guests:

Connections
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
