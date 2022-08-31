© 2022 WXXI News
Connections

Updates on the rollout of legal cannabis in New York

Published August 31, 2022 at 2:48 PM EDT
New York is inching closer to a legal recreational market for cannabis. Last week, the state's Office of Cannabis Management launched an application portal for what are known as Conditional Adult-Use Recreational Dispensary (CAURD) licenses. Those applications will determine who in New York will be first to sell pot legally.

This hour, CITY Magazine reporter Gino Fanelli hosts a discussion about the slow rollout of legal cannabis in New York, and what the future has in store. Our guests:

  • New York State Senator Jeremy Cooney, District 56
  • Jason Klimek, co-leader of the Cannabis Team at Barclay Damon, and chair of the Tax Committee and member of the Executive Committee at the New York State Bar Association's Cannabis Law Section
  • Hiram Hernandez, Jr., CAURD applicant
  • Kevin Kelley, manager of the Office of City Planning at the City of Rochester
Gino Fanelli
Gino Fanelli covers City Hall for CITY and WXXI News. He came to CITY as a reporter in 2019 by way of the Rochester Business Journal, and formerly served as a watchdog reporter for Gannett in Maryland and a stringer for the Associated Press.
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
