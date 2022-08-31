Updates on the rollout of legal cannabis in New York
New York is inching closer to a legal recreational market for cannabis. Last week, the state's Office of Cannabis Management launched an application portal for what are known as Conditional Adult-Use Recreational Dispensary (CAURD) licenses. Those applications will determine who in New York will be first to sell pot legally.
This hour, CITY Magazine reporter Gino Fanelli hosts a discussion about the slow rollout of legal cannabis in New York, and what the future has in store. Our guests:
- New York State Senator Jeremy Cooney, District 56
- Jason Klimek, co-leader of the Cannabis Team at Barclay Damon, and chair of the Tax Committee and member of the Executive Committee at the New York State Bar Association's Cannabis Law Section
- Hiram Hernandez, Jr., CAURD applicant
- Kevin Kelley, manager of the Office of City Planning at the City of Rochester