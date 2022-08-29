What can we learn from the special elections across the country?

Since the overturning of Roe v. Wade, voters have had five chances to weigh in. In Kansas, they voted overwhelmingly to protect abortion rights. And in four special House elections, Democrats have outperformed expectations by an average of nine points.

Is that enough for Democrats to expect better-than-expected midterm results? How can Republicans stop what appears to be a rising tide of voter anger about Roe v. Wade? Our guest specializes in data and polling analysis:

