Connections

What can we learn from the special elections across the country?

Published August 29, 2022 at 2:24 PM EDT
Joseph Burgess
Joseph Burgess, data steward at the Faculty of Social Sciences at the University of Copenhagen.
Since the overturning of Roe v. Wade, voters have had five chances to weigh in. In Kansas, they voted overwhelmingly to protect abortion rights. And in four special House elections, Democrats have outperformed expectations by an average of nine points.

Is that enough for Democrats to expect better-than-expected midterm results? How can Republicans stop what appears to be a rising tide of voter anger about Roe v. Wade? Our guest specializes in data and polling analysis:

  • Joseph Burgess, data steward at the Faculty of Social Sciences at the University of Copenhagen 
Connections
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
Emmarae Stein
Emmarae Stein is the production assistant for "Connections with Evan Dawson."
