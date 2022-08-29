Afghan refugees on one year since the fall of Kabul
One year after the fall of Kabul, Rochester has welcomed a growing number of Afghan refugees. As the New Yorker puts it, the Biden administration has a hellish task of trying to support the Afghan people still in the country, without empowering the Taliban. Meanwhile, the Special Immigrant Visa program is still working to pull more people out of harm's way.
We discuss what has changed, and what is happening here. Our guests:
- Ellen Smith, executive director of Keeping Our Promise
- Faheem Asfe, Afghan refugee who served the U.S. government and is now living in Turkey
- Sayed Ebrahim Sadat, Afghan refugee who served the U.S. government and is now living in Rochester
- Walid Shaheed, Afghan refugee who served the U.S. government and is now living in Rochester