Discussing challenges faced by minority-owned businesses

Earlier this month on Connections, Paychex founder Tom Golisano said concerns about racism are fueled mainly by the American media and not by reality. His comments extended to a discussion about highlighting minority-owned businesses, which he said is unfair to white business owners. Data from the Federal Reserve System in 2021 shows businesses owned by people of color tend to experience more financial challenges than white-owned businesses -- and those challenges were exacerbated by the pandemic.

In an effort to address racial inequities in the region, ESL has launched a second round of its Black and Latino Equity Grant Program. This hour, we discuss the program, its goals, and the value in supporting minority-owned businesses. Our guests:

