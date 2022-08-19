Discussing the impact of social media culture

Recent Hollywood films are taking a critical look at social media culture. As reported by the Atlantic, films like "Not Okay" and "Bodies Bodies Bodies" offer commentary about "what young people actually glean from posting endlessly about their life." Using social platforms has become a money-making, brand-building mechanism for some influencers, while others are deciding that scrolling social platforms has a negative impact on their mental health and relationships. Meanwhile, Millennials — who were the first generation to grow up with social media — are the first to begin aging out of it. Why?

This hour, Gen Zers and Millennials discuss why they've embraced social media culture or why they've decided to leave it. Our guests:

