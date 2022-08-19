© 2022 WXXI News
Connections

Discussing the impact of social media culture

Published August 19, 2022 at 2:19 PM EDT
Leah Stacy and Mackenzie Reed on "Connections."
Emmarae Stein
WXXI News
Leah Stacy and Mackenzie Reed appear on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Friday, August 19, 2022.
Recent Hollywood films are taking a critical look at social media culture. As reported by the Atlantic, films like "Not Okay" and "Bodies Bodies Bodies" offer commentary about "what young people actually glean from posting endlessly about their life." Using social platforms has become a money-making, brand-building mechanism for some influencers, while others are deciding that scrolling social platforms has a negative impact on their mental health and relationships. Meanwhile, Millennials — who were the first generation to grow up with social media — are the first to begin aging out of it. Why?

This hour, Gen Zers and Millennials discuss why they've embraced social media culture or why they've decided to leave it. Our guests:

  • Paul Hypolite, Millennial, political strategist, CEO, and founder of Leading with Our Values, who uses social media sparingly
  • Simon Lenoe, Gen Zer and incoming graduate student at the University of Chicago, who uses social media sparingly
  • Mackenzie Reed, Gen Z author who uses social media
  • Leah Stacy, Millennial writer who uses social media
Connections
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
Emmarae Stein
Emmarae Stein is the production assistant for "Connections with Evan Dawson."
