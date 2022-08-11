© 2022 WXXI News
Connections

Winners of the Gandhi Institute's Youth Healing Hate grants

Published August 11, 2022 at 2:23 PM EDT
M.K. Gandhi Institute for Nonviolence logo
There have been a record number of hate crimes in this country in the past few years. In Rochester and the Finger Lakes, young people are working to try to facilitate peace in their communities. The Youth Healing Hate grants at the M.K. Gandhi Institute for Nonviolence empower youth to address the root causes of hate and incivility.

This hour, we talk to grant winners about their projects and the impact they hope that work will have. Our guests:

Connections
Evan Dawson
Megan Mack
Emmarae Stein
