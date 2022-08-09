© 2022 WXXI News
Connections

Journalist Nancy French on empathy and forgiveness

Published August 9, 2022 at 4:03 PM EDT
Nancy French
Nancy French
In a recent piece for the Atlantic, conservative writer David French shared a story about how his wife Nancy handled what she felt was a traumatic moment at a speaking engagement. After her talk about showing empathy and love for people who may be considered "enemies," a man in the audience asked her if she showed love or tolerance for the man who sexually abused her as a child. She left the room to compose herself, but returned to face the audience member, who said he was also a victim of sexual abuse and didn't know how to properly ask his question. The experience made both Nancy and David French reflect on why it's important to be civil and show grace during times of polarization.

Nancy French joins us this hour to discuss that and more. Our guest:

Connections
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
See stories by Evan Dawson
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
See stories by Megan Mack