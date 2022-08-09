Journalist Nancy French on empathy and forgiveness

In a recent piece for the Atlantic, conservative writer David French shared a story about how his wife Nancy handled what she felt was a traumatic moment at a speaking engagement. After her talk about showing empathy and love for people who may be considered "enemies," a man in the audience asked her if she showed love or tolerance for the man who sexually abused her as a child. She left the room to compose herself, but returned to face the audience member, who said he was also a victim of sexual abuse and didn't know how to properly ask his question. The experience made both Nancy and David French reflect on why it's important to be civil and show grace during times of polarization.

Nancy French joins us this hour to discuss that and more. Our guest:

