Members of the Greece Ecumenical Leadership Team on why their churches oppose Roe v. Wade being overturned

A group of local Christian pastors say not all Christians support the overturning of Roe v. Wade. In a group letter*, they write, "Our government and courts should not be dominated by the views of any one faith community. We believe that all citizens of this nation should have voice and vote regardless of their religious beliefs."

We sit down with two representatives from the Greece Ecumenical Leadership Team to discuss their views and the conversations they are having with their congregations. Our guests:



*You can read the pastors' letter below.