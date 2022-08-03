© 2022 WXXI News
Connections

Members of the Greece Ecumenical Leadership Team on why their churches oppose Roe v. Wade being overturned

Published August 3, 2022 at 2:33 PM EDT
Rev. Gary Kubitz and Rev. Aileen Robbins on "Connections"
Megan Mack
WXXI News
Rev. Gary Kubitz and Rev. Aileen Robbins appear on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Wednesday, August 3, 2022.
A group of local Christian pastors say not all Christians support the overturning of Roe v. Wade. In a group letter*, they write, "Our government and courts should not be dominated by the views of any one faith community. We believe that all citizens of this nation should have voice and vote regardless of their religious beliefs."

We sit down with two representatives from the Greece Ecumenical Leadership Team to discuss their views and the conversations they are having with their congregations. Our guests:

*You can read the pastors' letter below.

Letter from the Greece Ecumenical Leadership Team

Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson."
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson"
Emmarae Stein
Emmarae Stein is the production assistant for "Connections with Evan Dawson."
